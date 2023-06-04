Wong: SUPP Youth chief Michael Tiang appointed to head five branches in Sibu

SIBU (June 4): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Central Youth Chief Michael Tiang has been appointed to head the party’s five branches here, said the party’s Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong.

The five SUPP branches are Pelawan, Bawang Assan, Bukit Assek, Dudong and Nangka.

“YB Michael Tiang will head the five SUPP branches in Sibu. He (Tiang) will coordinate, assist and provide support (to the five branches),” Wong said during the flag raising ceremony in conjunction with the party’s 64th anniversary at its headquarters in Kampung Datu here today.

Wong pointed out that that the decision to appoint Tiang as the head of five SUPP branches here was made during a meeting chaired by SUPP president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian on May 19 in Kuching.

The meeting was also attended by five chairmen of the party’s five branches here, he added.

Emphasising on the importance for the five branches here to be united, Wong said with a strong unity, the party will be held in high esteem by others including the folk, youths, associations and GPS component party leaders here.

“Therefore, the five SUPP branches must be united, which is most important,” he added.

Meanwhile, SUPP Dudong branch honorary chairman Datuk Soon Choon Teck was given the honour to raise the SUPP flag today.

Among those present were Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, SUPP Bawang Assan chairman Senator Robert Lau, SUPP Bukit Assek chairman Datuk Chieng Buong Toon, SUPP Pelawan chairman and Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting and SUPP Nangka chairman Benson Chua.