The tropical delight that is banana passion fruit

WHEN it comes to exotic fruits, the banana passion fruit really stands out as a true tropical delight.

The Passiflora mollissima has a vibrant colour, a unique flavour and comes with a host of health benefits. It has gained popularity among the fruit enthusiasts around the world.

In this article, we shall explore this fruit.

In a feature published on Issue 82 of ‘Info Pertanian’ (Malaysia’s agriculture magazine), it says that ‘markisa pisang’ (banana passion fruit in Malay) has the potential to be grown on a commercial scale in Peninsular Malaysia.

However, this fruit is still rare in Sarawak. As an agro-enthusiast myself, I have not seen it here yet, and I would like to know more about it.

Based on simple research, the fruit is said to have originated from the Andean regions of Peru, Ecuador and Colombia. Hundreds of hybrids have emerged since then, with it having gained foothold in Hawaii and India. The early cultivation in California, US, was intended for ornamental purposes.

The passiflora is a genus of about 550 species under the family Passifloraceae.

The common name derives from the elongated shape of the mature fruit that resembles a banana. In Hawaii, it is called the ‘banana poka’ – the latter is a Hawaiian word with the connotation ‘to climb’, referring to the plant as a climbing or scrambling vine. It is also known as ‘taxo’ (Peru) or ‘curuba’.

The fruit is an oblong oval berry measuring around 10cm long and 3cm wide, with a leathery peel in green or yellowish orange upon reaching maturity.

The flowers are pendent, borne at the ends of a long stalk.

Just like passion fruit, the mushy flesh is orange-coloured with small black elliptic seeds, and the taste is sweet-sour.

It can be eaten fresh, or used as a flavouring for drinks. In parts of South America, it is processed to flavour ice creams, drinks, and cocktails.

The fruit has a rich content of vitamins A and C, calcium and folic acid, all good for countering free radicals; thus, acting as antioxidants. It has good dietary fibre, and also has potassium, iron and magnesium.

Propagation and cultivation

The plant is generally propagated by seeds, but grafting and tissue culture can now be used as well. Growth is optimal under full sun or partial shade, in a well-drained soil.

The flowering vines can be ‘trained’ up on a pergola, wires affixed on a wall, or wire-fence.

It is possible to grow it in a container, but this would require more watering and fertilising, or it would not grow as vigorously as those planted in the ground.

Care and maintenance

Prune the plant after flowering or fruiting to keep it neat.

The worst problem in the cultivation of banana passion fruit is the fungal infection ‘Fusarium wilt’, which can wipe out a whole garden. It was a major obstacle for all those intending to venture into planting it before.

A Christian group had once tried it. There were some large gardens in Bintangor prepared for commercial planting of the fruit to make squash or cordial, and so was a project set up at Batu Kawa in Kuching in the 1980s. Sabah also attempted establishing a big farm, meant for commercial production of the banana passion fruit squash.

All these, however, were abandoned due to the outbreak of the Fusarium wilt.

In term of pest, aphids are probably the most common – the greenfly, especially.

These insects would suck the sap out of the leaves, leaving them deformed and weakening the plant.

Mealy bugs are also found attacking the leaves, on which they (insects) would leave white cottony masses on parts of the plant including the internodal of the vines.

The best pest control is through the usage of use white oil insecticide, sprayed on the plant as a mixture with dimethoate.

