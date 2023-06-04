Woman killed, another injured in motorcycle-pickup truck accident at Jalan Kuching-Serian

KUCHING (June 4): A woman was killed, while another was injured after their motorcycle was involved in an accident with a pickup truck at Taman Emas, Mile 9, Jalan Kuching-Serian last night.

According to a spokesperson from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba Sarawak) operations centre, they were notified about the incident at around 10.18pm and a team of firefighters from the Siburan fire station was rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that one of the victims who was riding the motorcycle has been rushed to the hospital using an ambulance, while the female victim was still trapped under the vehicle,” he said in a statement today.

The spokesperson said the firefighters proceeded to extricate the victim before handing her over to medical personnel for further treatment.

“However, the 32-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was handed over to the police for further action,” he added.

The spokesperson said pickup truck driver did not suffer any injuries.

The spokesperson said after cleaning the debris from the accident and ensuring that the situation was safe, the firefighters ended the operation.