After Anwar slams Hadi for harping on race, PAS president insists only Malay-Muslims should lead Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (June 5): Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was wrong to say the stability of a government relies more on its policies rather than its ethnic composition.

The president of the Islamist party doubled down on his recent racial remarks by insisting that only Malay-Muslims should lead, rule and administer a pluralistic society that includes non-Muslims.

“The statements and judgments are completely false and misguided, and contradict the leadership by the example of the Prophet Muhammad,” he wrote.

“This is due to the fact that the concept brought by Pakatan Harapan is without faith, without ideology, without morals, and without knowledge, and easily influenced by the western theory of colonial heritage.”

Continuing his attack on DAP, he claimed the Anwar administration “promotes secularism” and the idea of a “Malaysian Malaysia” which allegedly disregards the importance of Malay leadership, regardless of their faith, moral values, and integrity.

Despite Hadi’s claim, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his administration has never promoted secularism or the “Malaysian Malaysia” concept.

Hadi added that in order for Anwar to make up the number of MPs to form a government, the latter mixed people of different faiths.

“We are witnessing the example of such a government only being able to survive for a short and fragile time, since the election of leaders is not of the dominant race as practised in the United States, Chile, Fiji, and most recently in the United Kingdom,” he said.

He did not elaborate his comment on those countries, which are not only multi-ethnic, but also have indigenous population.

Most recently, the PAS president said the unity government is not fit to lead because it is “dominated” by minorities, a claim that has been debunked several times.

Last week, Anwar expressed confidence that many Malays support his administration, saying they care more about good policies than the racial composition of a government. – Malay Mail