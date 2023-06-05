Be more involved in govt-run programmes, Orang Ulu sports club encouraged

MIRI (June 5): Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala has called upon Kelab Sukan Highlanders (KSH) to work closely and be involved in various programmes run under the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and also the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

He also encourages the club to link up with sports academies such as Akademi Bola Sepak Malaysia and Bukit Jalil Sports Academy, or even their counterparts.

He believes that through such collaborations, outstanding young athletes can obtain scholarships to further their studies, or opportunities to be professionally trained in many fields such as football, golf or tennis.

“I am hopeful that one of our outstanding young golfers, Abigail Pearson, would continue to excel at state and national-level competitions, and eventually gain the scholarship to study in US universities like her predecessors.

“You can build a successful career in sports like any other profession. Some of our Malaysian footballers can earn RM15,000 to RM20,000 per month. Excelling in sports can provide equally good opportunities for athletes,” he said in his speech at a dinner event in Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club here on Saturday, held to mark the closing of the 24th Highlanders Games Carnival.

On this carnival, where the Long Banga/Long Peluan contingent emerged the overall champion, Gerawat commended KSH for continuing to host the event for over 20 years.

“Organising, and sustaining the interest and participation in this games carnival for 24 years, is an outstanding achievement.

“I salute the past and present leaders of KSH for their commitment, consistency and outstanding efforts in ensuring the survival and sustainability of the KSH Games Carnival until today, and hopefully into the future.

“The key objective of this carnival is to promote sports and healthy lifestyle to the ‘highlanders’, or the Orang Ulu community from the highlands of Sarawak.

“We are one of the smallest communities in Malaysia, accounting for less than one per cent of the nation’s population. Thus, it is vital that we move forward as a cohesive and united community in order to make a positive and noticeable impact, as well as to get the attention of the government as well as those around us.

“We must not let materialism, self-interest and individualism tear our community apart and cause disunity among us. Keeping our community spirit means looking out for each other and helping those in need.

“It means pulling our resources together for the greater good and benefit of the community, rather than just living only for ourselves,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the dinner also held the presentation of ‘Sports Excellence Awards’ to Orang Ulu athletes who had achieved commendable achievements in many fields of sports such as golf, martial arts, kayak, archery, hockey and bodybuilding.

Later, Gerawat announced an allocation of RM25,000 for KSH, while Deputy Minister I of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting pledged RM10,000 for the club.

Other guests at the dinner included Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth Central publicity and information secretary Kelvin Hii who represented Miri Mayor and Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii, KSH president Romeo Peter Raja, Rurum Kelabit Sarawak president Dr Philip Raja, as well as Orang Ulu community leaders.