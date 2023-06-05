Childhood cancer patient’s mum emphasises importance of having and giving hope

THE lives of Marylene Placid and her family changed forever the day her daughter, Adela Ivy, was diagnosed with Pre-T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL).

It was December 2013 when Adela received the diagnosis, days after she was down with fever and high chills, abdominal distension with pain and constipations – among other symptoms.

Worrying about her daughter’s continuous sickness, Marylene rushed her girl to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for a check-up.

“Her initial admission was on Dec 18, 2013. The doctor’s diagnosis came quite quickly after Adela was examined. On Dec 20, she was put under T-cell ALL protocol.

“Everything happened too fast for us to process it properly. My husband and I were very vulnerable at that time because never would I ever think that my family, in particular Adela, would be diagnosed with cancer.

“I was devastated upon receiving the news, feeling that my whole world had collapsed. Being in a state of disbelief, I found myself googling while sobbing, searching and learning about all types of leukaemia and the causes.

“We were in dire need of support; the despair and insanity crept in to fail my whole being,” she told her story.

Amid the helplessness, Marylene had paediatric oncology specialist Dr Ong Gek Bee to thank for, though initially she was ready to confront her for what she thought was a misdiagnosis of cancer.

It was Dr Ong who reassured her that she and her family were not alone in this fight.

“She encouraged me to go around, and have a talk with Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS) support services officer, Puan Dayang Juliana at the time, telling me that I could get help dealing with this.

“I was able to light up a bit when other caretakers were smiling and their kind gestures were able to envelope my sanity to care for Adela.”

As her daughter’s chemotherapy treatment began, Marylene knew that the only way she could properly take care of her daughter was by putting her full trust on the doctors.

The idea of seeking other alternatives like faith and spiritual treatment was tempting as it was suggested by her spiritual priest based on trustworthy testimonies, but Marylene rejected it after thorough discussion with her husband.

Living in Kuching provided convenience for them to go back and forth between home and hospital, so travelling was not much of a challenge for them. The commutes were exhaustible, but her focus was to ensure that Adela could complete her cycle of chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments.

“Though our daily routine changed and diligent time management were pivotal in order to ensure our work, family routine, Adela treatments and hospital appointments would not be disrupted.

“We were even more thankful to doctors-in-charge and nurses who were very helpful in explaining the medicines, the treatments and the protocols. The nurses trained me and my husband on the proper way to care for Adela such as on the medication procedures, central venous line (CVL) dressings, the recording of food and beverage consumptions, as well as procedures to attend chemotherapy and radiotherapy,” said Marylene.

Over the next eight months, Marylene had to struggle watching her daughter in pain while receiving treatment – she always had that urge to pull her out from the procedure.

Yet, she endured as much mental pain as her daughter’s physical pain, because they were counting the chances of surviving each treatment as pivotal.

On Aug 12, 2014, Adela finally completed the ALL Protocol II cranial irradiation. However, six days later, she was readmitted into hospital due to fever. She was discharged the next day on Dec 19.

Marylene said all symptoms were showing signs of relapse and Adela was put under Relapsed Pre-T-cell Lymphoblastic Leukaemia protocol. The girl was admitted again to hospital on Nov 19, 2015, and was pronounced to be in palliative care after all effective treatments had been exhausted.

Adela passed away in December that year.

The pain of losing Adela brought changes in Marylene, her husband and the rest of the family.

“Before all this, I always felt that relationship could be broken easily and would not be mended by patching, as patching meant putting or giving an empty assurance that would not guarantee a lasting effect on the patch itself.

“Because I know that eventually, it would leak and break, and the aftermaths would often be unbearable.

“Yet, somehow the loss changed my perspective. I’m weaving my relationship – as the movement of weaving clearly states going up and down crafting a masterpiece artwork, which I would be proud of it. It is evidently a long process that requires patience, determination and perseverance,” said Marylene, now a SCCS volunteer.

Grieving the loss, she felt, was a pivotal development for her and her children.

“It wasn’t easy dealing with grief and bereft, but I assured them (her children) that it was OK to cry and feel the loss. As parents, I observed them, and went out to ensure that they’re able to reflect their pain and journey forward, instead of leaving them in darkness.

“All in all, acceptance of the loss is important, as not to fall into depression. In my situation, I was able to manoeuvre my pain and struggle into hope; I was rest assured that my children and my husband were on the same board.”

To her, losing Adela left her countless sweet memories and also chunks of bitter one. The memories, she said, had played a key role in helping them move forward by embracing hope to people around them.

“As the idiom goes: ‘Every cloud has a silver lining’, despite the despair.”

As a parent of childhood cancer patient, Marylene could not stress enough the importance of giving hope. The fight against childhood cancer must go on, with every support being crucial towards continuing that fight.

Marylene, also a committee member of SCCS, called upon the support from members of the public from near and far to come together and help children fight cancer.

To date, the online donation channelled via https://gobald.my/event-detail-page/4/main/gobald-2023 has surpassed one-third of the RM1-million target.

The first in-person event will be held in Miri this June 11, followed by Kuching on June 18, which will take place on the ground floor of the East Atrium, Vivacity Megamall.

Those in Miri, Kuching, Bintulu and Sibu wishing to raise funds and go bald at their own time, can do so between now until June 30 at these designated salons – Paul & Jennifer Salon (Miri); Ray’s Salon (Kuching); T2H Academy (Bintulu); and Danny Hair Academy (Sibu).

*SCCS’ Go Bald 2023 campaign is back, taking place at Permaisuri Imperial City Mall in Miri this June 11, running from 1.30pm to 7.20pm.