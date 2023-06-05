Club to safeguard rights, interests of Borneo Highlands Resort residents

KUCHING (June 5): The Borneo Highlands Residents Club (BHRC) which is registered with the Registrar of Societies will safeguard rights and interests of Borneo Highlands Resort residents, said Lo Khere Chiang.

The Batu Kitang assemblyman and club chairman said the residents have been faced with issues such as water and electricity supply, road maintenance, as well as security since the Borneo Highland Resort’s developer closed the resort down three years ago.

“BHRC has pursued these issues from the day of its formation and will continue to put forward the residents’ rights,” he added in a statement today.

He said many of the registered land purchasers in Borneo Highlands Resort have not received their land titles from the now defunct Borneo Highlands developer.

“One of the main objectives of the club is to safeguard the rights and interests of the residents and property owners. The club is playing a pivotal role in fostering relationship between the government agencies and the residents,” he added.

Meanwhile, the club held its first anniversary celebration at the Borneo Highlands Resort clubhouse on Jun 1.

“The three days two nights Glamping Festival held in conjunction with the club’s first anniversary celebration had attracted some 300 participants of all races, mainly young people from all walks of life.

“From casual conversations with some of them, we gathered that Borneo Highlands is an ideal place for glamping or camping due to its cool climate, fresh air, and scenic surrounding,” said Lo.

Registered land purchasers in Borneo Highland Resort who are not members of BHRC and wish to join the club can contact its secretary Liew Nam Boon at 019-8864126 or email [email protected] for more details.