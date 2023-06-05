Collision with MPV claims life of teen motorcyclist

BINTANGOR (June 5): A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a multipurpose vehicle (MPV) at Jalan Bintangor-Sarikei on Sunday.

Meradong police chief DSP Sekam Anoi said the accident is believed to have happened around 2pm.

“Initial investigation found that the victim was overtaking a car in front of him when he collided with a multipurpose vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

“The collision caused the MPV to overturn and strike the rear of the car,” he said in a statement.

Sekam said the victim, from Kampung Abang Amin here, sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical officer from Sarikei Hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, he added.