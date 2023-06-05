Fatimah: Over 60 pct of temporary citizenship applications not meeting requirements

MIRI (June 5): Over six out of 10 applications recorded in the past six months have been found to be non-compliant with the conditions set for the issuance of Temporary Personal Documents for Individuals Without Citizenship in Sarawak (DSITKS).

According to Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Sarawak Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, her ministry had received 608 DSITKS applications between Nov 1 last year and May 31 this year.

“Of the number, 209 applications (34 per cent) met the requirements, while 399 applications (66 per cent) did not,” she said in a brief remark before handing over the DSITKS to 12 successful applicants from this division, in a ceremony held at Meritz Hotel here today.

The issuance of the DSITKS is complementary to the instruction by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail to use receipts for citizenship applications issued by the National Registration Department for school admissions and health services at public health facilities in Sarawak.

In this regard, Fatimah said the Home Minister had given his assurance that all applicants in Sarawak would be informed of the status of their citizenship application this month, adding that her ministry would be working closely with all the stakeholders including village heads and community leaders in tackling this issue moving forward.

“Applicants would know whether it (their applications) is a ‘yes’ or a ‘no’; for those whose applications have been rejected, please re-apply – we would want to see where it had gone wrong, whether it was due to insufficient documents submitted or other things,” she added.

Fatimah said it was disheartening to see stateless children being denied access to education, healthcare, and welfare services, in view of education being a basic right stipulated under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights 1948, United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) 1989, and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030.

Under the DSITKS initiative, she said her ministry intended to raise awareness among the stateless individuals of the importance in applying for citizenship under Article 15A of the Federal Constitution, registering the birth of a child, registering for adoption, and registering a marriage with a foreigner.

“Sometimes, an application (for citizenship) fails because both mother and child are without birth certificates despite being born in Sarawak. So we tell the mother to register her birth first under ‘late registration’ with statutory declaration proof, to precede her child’s birth registration – all essential in ensuring a successful citizenship application.”

Meanwhile, Fatimah said she was looking forward to seeing the Home Ministry set up the ‘Express Lane’ for approval of citizenship for children under the care of institutions within the Welfare Department’s purview, or for stateless children under the care of adoptive parents.