Fatimah: Sarawak has facility, capability of hosting world ranking dancesport competition

KUCHING (June 5): Sarawak has the facility and capability of hosting the world ranking dancesport competition, said Women, Children and Community Well-Being Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

In this regard, she said her ministry will do their part in ensuring that the idea will turn into a reality possibly by next year.

“Next year, Sarawak will be the host for Sukma and Para Sukma games, so next year is very important for us, and why not another big event such as the world ranking event under the World DanceSport Federation since we have the facility and ability as well as the capability to be the host.

“So, on my part, I will inform my colleague, the Minister for Tourism as well as Premier and the Cabinet on the possibility of hosting the esteemed world ranking event under the World DanceSport Federation. Just extend us the letter and we do the rest for you.

“We hope you all can come back to Sarawak and may God grant our wish for us to meet again in Kuching for a bigger event,” she said in her speech during the Borneo Open International DanceSport Championship & Convention dinner held at Raia Hotel convention hall here last night.

Elaborating further, Fatimah said her ministry is looking at dance as a form of therapy, especially for those who are their target group or client.

“Dance also is a form of empowerment for our ladies. And also, we look at dance, especially the traditional dance as part of our heritage. So, in Sarawak, dance is a very important forum that enables various races from various backgrounds to come together and be united,” she added.

On the event, Fatimah regarded it as not just a platform for showcasing skills.

“It is also a form of motivation and inspiration and we believe that there are many Anak Sarawak who are very talented and with opportunities like this we hope that their talent can be discovered and developed to the greatest potential so that they can be a pride not only to themselves but also to their families to Sarawak as well as to Malaysia.

“Tonight, we have the opportunity to witness the convergence of the finest dances from around the world showcasing their talent, their passion and dedication to dancesport.

“So, dance is not only an art but it is also a sport and we see the dances performed. We know why it is included as a sports event,” said Fatimah.

She urged all athletes to embrace friendly competition, support one another and cherish every moment.

“Rejoice even if you don’t win but rejoice with the winner as well.

“Your journey in dancesport encompasses personal growth, self-expression and lifelong friendships.

“We also hope that once this competition is over, you can come back to Sarawak to see the rest of Sarawak as we have a lot to offer,” she said.

The inaugural event was organised by Tyng Dance Academy and Kuching Performing Arts Association with support from the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS), Majlis Sukan Negara, Malaysia DanceSport Federation, World DanceSport Federation, DanceSport Asia and the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts (MTCP).

The event saw over 300 participants from 12 countries including Italy, Australia, France, China, Indonesia, United Kingdom, Philippines, Singapore, Slovenia, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong China and Malaysia.

Malaysia was represented by athletes from seven states namely Sarawak, Sabah, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Johor and Malacca.

The athletes took part in 10 types of Latin as well as Standard dances including Samba, Cha Cha, Rumba, Paso Doble, Jive, Waltz, Slow Foxtrot, Viennesse Waltz, Tango and Quickstep.

Also present at the event were organising chairperson Chan Tyng Tyng as well as one adjudicator from each of the countries.