Five arrested for suspected gang robbery at Jalan Matang eatery

KUCHING (June 5): Police have arrested five men in connection with a gang robbery at an eatery in Mile 11, Jalan Matang here on Saturday.

Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the suspects aged between 34 and 38 were arrested at different locations here yesterday and today.

“Four of the suspects were nabbed at a house in Jalan Arang on Sunday around 5.30pm, while the other suspect was arrested at an eatery at Jalan Abell today at 12.10am,” he said.

With the arrest of the suspects, the police have successfully resolved a number of robbery cases that happened at convenient stores and eateries around Batu Kawah and Matang areas, he added.

Abang Zainal Abidin said the case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code.

He said during the incident that occurred at 12.50am on Saturday, the 27-year-old complainant, who was outside the eatery, was approached by seven men who were wearing masks while holding several sharp weapons and a hammer.

“The complainant, along with the eatery employees and customers managed to escape.

“After the suspects left the premises in two vehicles, the complainant inspected the eatery and subsequently lodged a police report.”

Meanwhile, Abang Zainal Abidin urged those with information pertaining to the case to contact IPD Padawan at 082-862233 or the nearest police station.

He also called on owners of eateries and convenient stores that operate for 24-hours to increase the security of their premises such as by installing more closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at strategic areas, lighting up the areas around the premises and installing fences at the cashier counter for the employee’s safety.