Five perish, five more injured in car-SUV collision

SELANGAU (June 5): Five people were killed while another five were injured in an accident involving two cars at Mile 40 Jalan Sibu/Bintulu, here today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they received a distress call at 10.09am and dispatched a team to the scene, located about 15 kilometres from Selangau fire station.

“Upon arrival at the location, the operation commander reported the accident involved a compact car and a sports utility vehicle (SUV).

“There were five victims each travelling in both cars. Inside the compact car, a woman identified as Alicesha Bathrish Langi, 24, was pinned to her seat and pronounced dead at the scene,” it said in a statement.

Also in the car were two teenagers and a two-year-old boy who were all rushed to the Selangau health clinic by passers-by.

The boy, identified as Allesandro Collin Stewart, succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the clinic.

“An adult male in the compact car only suffered minor injuries and he was pulled from the vehicle by the public,” Bomba added.

The other three fatalities were men travelling in the SUV, all of whom were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Two of the deceased were identified as Marcos Marican, 26 and Marican @ Langkan Legi, 61. The identity of the third deceased man is still unknown.

“Two other victims in the SUV sustained serious injuries and were also sent to Selangau health clinic,” said Bomba.

The bodies of those who perished at the scene were handed over to police for further action.