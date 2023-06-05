Government to launch three policies to face world’s challenges, says PM

KUALA LUMPUR (June 5): The government is launching several policies, which will be more powerful and stronger, to face the world’s challenges, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the policies would include the National Industrial Plan, to be launched in August, the Mid-Term Review of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) at the end of September and the second Madani Budget in October.

He said these policies were required to deal with the challenges facing the world, which included the power struggle and war; global economic slowdown and the climate and environmental crisis.

“This big framework that will be launched will serve as a platform for good, transparent and responsible governance,” he said in his congratulatory speech at the investiture ceremony in conjunction with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s birthday celebration today.

Besides economic recovery efforts, the prime minister said the unity government was also focusing on addressing the issue of the cost of living, increase in the price of goods and food security which had become a worldwide problem.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said several approaches such as the Rahmah Umbrella Concept and Aidilfitri Sales Carniva and entrepreneurship programmes were carried out as part of the efforts to help the people.

Malaysia, he said, would also continue to play a more active role in voicing its stance and preserving the country’s interests at international forums, particularly in issues of the country’s sovereignty, humanitarianism, security and disaster management.

“Your Majesty’s contribution in raising the country’s interests in the diplomatic and investment fields is greatly appreciated,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said Malaysia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 5.6 per cent involving a total investment of RM71.4 billion during the first quarter of 2023 and attributed this to the wise planning by the Cabinet, civil servants and private sector.

He said the Malaysia Madani Budget 2023 was unanimously passed at the First Meeting of the Second Session of the 15th Parliament last year.

“Hence, our determination to implement the three pillars and 12 main thrusts of the Madani Budget, especially in food security, the digital economy, the role of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and to eliminate hardcore poor,” he said.

He said the government, in line with the concept of Developing Malaysia Madani, was committed to working hard to ensure the country’s growth, while upholding justice and noble human values. – Bernama