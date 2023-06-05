Govt won’t allow monarchy to be mocked, threatened in name of freedom, says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR (June 5): The government will not compromise or allow the monarchy to be mocked and threatened in the name of freedom in this country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

As such, he said the government would defend the monarchy system by ensuring that appropriate action is taken against any party that attempts to threaten the institution and the supremacy of the Constitution.

“Citing a Malay saying ‘Biar patah dayung di tangan, dengan jari ku kayuh jua’ or loosely translated to do something by any means that are necessary, he said the King stands as a pillar and for that, the royal institution must remain and be strongly preserved.

He said this in his congratulatory speech at the investiture ceremony of federal awards and honours held in conjunction with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s birthday celebration today. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —