Ministry trying to resolve Tamparuli pig farm issue

KOTA KINABALU (June 5): The Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Ministry is actively coordinating with relevant agencies to address the concerns raised by citizens affected by an illegal pig farm in Tamparuli.

Residents living nearby have raised a host of issues related to the farm’s operation, citing air and water pollution from waste discharge, and noise pollution from construction and animal noises.

In a statement here on Monday, its minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said his ministry acknowledged the severity of the issues, and the situation is being addressed with the urgency and gravity it deserves.

“I understand the stress and discomfort caused by the farm’s operations to nearby residents, especially those who are battling serious health conditions. It is heartbreaking to hear about the plight of our community members, and I want to assure everyone that we are committed to resolving this issue in the best possible way,” he said.

Jeffrey explained that legal action has already been taken against the farm, resulting in a court-imposed fine for operating without a proper license under Rule 3(1) Control of Livestock Activities (Pig) Rules 2008.

However, current regulations do not authorise the DVS to close the farm.

“I understand this may be frustrating for many, and I assure you, we are working tirelessly to resolve the situation. We are aware of the limitations in the existing law and are considering necessary changes in legislation to ensure stricter control over such activities in the future.

“This includes empowering the DVS with the authority to close farms that fail to adhere to regulations. We also acknowledge the need for higher penalties as a deterrent for any non-compliance,” he said.

Jeffrey said his ministry is currently in discussion with other agencies including the Department of Environment, the Sabah Town and Regional Planning Department, and the Department of Land and Survey to implement a holistic solution to this issue.

He believed that the coordinated approach will be the most effective way to manage such challenges.

He urged all stakeholders to abide by the rules and regulations set out by the authorities while waiting for the construction of the Pig Farming Area (PFA) in Tongod which is designed to accommodate the relocation of farms.

Jeffrey said the welfare of the citizens and the preservation of the environment is paramount, and the government will not compromise on these fronts.

“I am grateful to everyone who raised this issue. Your voices serve as a reminder of the responsibility we bear towards our community and environment.

“I promise to keep you updated as we make progress on this issue, and aim to bring about a resolution that is satisfactory to all,” he said.