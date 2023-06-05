MP: Festive open house, visiting highlight spirit of unity among communities in Sarawak

KUCHING (June 5): The traditional practice of open house and visiting each other during festivals highlights the spirit of unity among the communities in Sarawak, said Rodiyah Sapiee.

The Batang Sadong MP said such spirit of unity can be easily seen during this Hari Gawai celebration.

“On Gawai Day, we witness various races such as the Malays and the Chinese celebrating this festival.

“This clearly shows the how close the communities are and the strong spirit of unity among them,” she was quoted as saying by the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) during a Gawai Dayak do in Kampung Pantong Iban in Simunjan last Saturday.

According to Rodiyah, it is customary for the communities in Sarawak to celebrate the festival together.

She said this will strengthen the spirit of unity that has existed for a long time among the various races in the state.

“Given this, I hope such high spirit of unity will continue to be preserved in order to make Sarawak a state that continues upholding unity in diversity,” she said.

During the celebration, Rodiyah and Simunjan assemblyman Awla Dris jointly performed the “ngetas ranyai” ceremony which was joined by other invited guests.