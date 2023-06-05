One dead, another seriously hurt in collision involving two bikes

KUCHING (June 5): A 19-year-old motorcyclist succumbed to injuries sustained in a collision with another motorcycle in Petra Jaya here early yesterday.

Acting Kuching police chief Supt Merbin Lisa in a statement said the 1.30am accident also resulted in the second motorcyclist sustaining serious injuries.

“We received a report on the collision at Jalan Tun Haji Abdul Rahman Yaakub at 1.30am and sent traffic police personnel to the scene.

“The accident involved two motorcycles coming from the Datuk Menteri Abang Haji Mohammad Zin roundabout heading towards Wisma Sesco,” he said.

Merbin said the 19-year-old victim suffered serious internal injuries and passed away at Sarawak General Hospital while receiving treatment.

The other motorcyclist, he said, sustained multiple fractures and was sent to the same hospital for treatment.

The case is investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving, he added.

Merbin reminded road users to always be careful and obey all traffic rules.

“Make sure you have a valid driving licence and road tax. Do not drive in a manner that endangers yourself and other road users,” he said.