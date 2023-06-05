Over 1,000 attend ‘doa selamat’ in Miri for Agong’s birthday

MIRI (June 5): Some 1,300 people attended a ‘doa selamat’ (thanksgiving) event at Masjid A-Taqwa here on Sunday, held in connection with the state-level celebration of the birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib were the guests-of-honour.

Also present were Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg; State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar; State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki; Minister of Food Industries, Commodities and Regional Development Dato Sri Stephen Rundi Utom; Federal Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni; Deputy Minister I for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil; Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala; Deputy Minister I of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting; Deputy Minister I of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Datuk Rosey Yunus; Deputy Minister II of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dr Ripin Lamat; Sarawak Islamic Council president Datu Misnu Taha; and Miri Resident Jamalie Busri.

The Muslim guests performed Maghrib prayer together, followed by the recitation of Surah Yasin from the Quran, which was led by Sarawak Grand Imam Dato Mustapha Kamal Ahmad Fauzi.

There was a special ‘tazkirah’ (sermon) delivered by Sarawak Islamic Affairs Department director Khalidi Ibrahim and later on, a ‘zikir marhaban’ (choral songs of praise) presentation by zikir groups from 10 villages in Miri, led by Dato Ismawi Duet.

After the congregational Isya’ prayer, Imam Mustapha Kamal led a thanksgiving prayer session.

The event later held a dinner, which was joined by the non-Muslim guests.