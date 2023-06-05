Pang: SUPP Bintulu branch members must continue to give best service to people

BINTULU (June 5): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bintulu branch members must remain committed to give their best service to the people on the ground, said Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang Leong Ming.

In a Facebook post in conjunction with the SUPP’s 64th anniversary flag raising ceremony yesterday, Pang said the trust given by the constituents in Tanjong Batu in the last 12th state election that enabled the party to win the seat must not be taken for granted.

“Today, the people chose to give us an opportunity, and our party must make good use of this platform to serve the people and contribute to the social well-being of the country,” he added.

Pang, who is SUPP Bintulu branch chairman, said the trust of the people on SUPP’s capability to bring fresh ideas in the constituency must be repaid with the best service after over two decades of waiting to be in power.

Acknowledging that it was a close fight for the seat in the last state election where he only won with a 23-vote majority, Pang called on party members to not be complacent or arrogant.

He said efforts to retain the Tanjong Batu seat in the next state election would remain a challenge for SUPP, which is the oldest established political party in Sarawak having been formed on June 4, 1959.

According to Pang, SUPP is no longer what it used to be and the party is now in the process of reforming to deliver their services more efficiently.

For instance, he said the Newbees is a new platform established by SUPP for its youth to actively participate in politics and to voice out their ideas for the betterment of the community.

On the flag raising ceremony held at Bintulu branch office, Pang said it was a simple ritual but it holds a big mission.

“I sincerely hope that in the future, fellow comrades can devote themselves to participating and supporting the party’s activities. Sarawak first, this belief and mission is always in my heart.”