PAS’ late spiritual leader Nik Aziz posthumously awarded ‘Tan Sri’, along with Kit Siang, Johari, Wan Junaidi, Anifah

KUALA LUMPUR (June 5): The late PAS spiritual leader Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat has been posthumously conferred the “Tan Sri” title in conjunction with the celebration of His Majesty’s official birthday today.

His award was announced by the Information Department today.

Nik Aziz died at the age of 84 after battling prostate cancer in 2015.

Veteran DAP politician Lim Kit Siang was also conferred the prestigious “Tan Sri” title, months after he announced his retirement from active politics.

The former DAP Parliamentary leader would be the first from his party to receive the second-highest federal title, following its convention for the party leaders to not accept such awards while still serving voters.

The “Tan Sri” is the second-highest federal title after “Tun”, bestowed under the awards of Panglima Mangku Negara (PMN) and Darjah Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM).

Other recipients of the PSM with political background included Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul, former foreign affairs minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman and former minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

A total of 26 recipients were conferred the PSM, with the remaining 21 are:

1. Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli

2. Federal Court judge Datuk Nallini Patmanathan

3. Former Federal Court judge Datuk Seri Mohd Zawawi Salleh

4. Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy Datuk Abdul Rahman Ayob

5. Chief of Army General Datuk Seri Mohammad Ab Rahman

6. Datuk Seri Sow Chin Chuan

7. Datuk Seri Dr Nik Norzrul Thani N. Hassan Thani

8. Datuk Seri Ahmad Khan Nawab Khan

9. See Hong Cheen @ See Hong Chen

10. Datuk Jaganath Derek Steven Sabapathy

11. Datuk Seri Syed Faisal Albar Syed A.R. Albar

12. Datuk Wee Hoe Soon @ Gooi Hoe Soon

13. Datuk Seri Chee Chan Yau @ Cheah Chan Yau

14. Datuk Koh Chui Ming

15. Datuk Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz

16. Datuk Paul Latimer

17. Datuk Seri Yeoh Choon San

18. Datuk Kong Hoi Chieng

19. Datuk Seri Lau Kuan Kam

20. Datuk Ng Hook

21. Datuk Seri Gan Seong Liam – Malay Mail