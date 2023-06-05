PH S’wak: Kit Siang qualified, deserves to be conferred ‘Tan Sri’ title

MIRI (June 5): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak has applauded the award of “Tan Sri” title to Malaysia’s longest serving political leader Lim Kit Siang in conjunction with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah birthday celebration today.

Its secretary Alan Ling said Kit Siang, who is 82 years old this year, deserves and is qualified to be conferred the title for his contributions to nation-building, legislature and democracy of Malaysia in the past 57 years.

Kit Siang’s biggest contribution as a statesman was holding high the torch to light up democracy in Malaysia for nearly six decades where many would have given up, he added.

“No matter how strong the then administration (Barisan Nasional era) was, he held to his political belief and continued on. That is beyond the endurance of many. History has it that many gave up the long haul political journey but Kit Siang preserved and survived till to date, “ he said.

Ling added that Kit Siang has also been unflinchingly vocal in pointing out issues affecting the welfare of the people and for the benefit of the country in his whole life dedication to the political struggle.

Kit Siang, who is now retired from active politics, is the first from his party to receive the second-highest federal title, following its convention for the party leaders to not accept such awards while still serving voters.

The “Tan Sri” is the second-highest federal title after “Tun”, bestowed under the awards of Panglima Mangku Negara (PMN) and Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM).

DAP lawmakers have previously been conferred the “Datuk” federal title following their retirement, such as Datuk Wong Han Yoke, Datuk Tan Loo Jit and Datuk Chian Heng Kai.

Several former DAP state assemblymen have also been conferred the “Datuk” (or spelt “Dato’”) state titles such as Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham, Datuk Lim Hock Seng, Datuk A. Tanasekharan, Datuk Danny Law Heng Kiang, Datuk Tey Kok Kiew, Datuk Wong Fort Pin, Datuk Stephen Wong, and Datuk Frankie Poon.