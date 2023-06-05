Potential abound for Sarawak’s solar industry

KUCHING: The states of Sabah and Sarawak possess immense potential for solar energy development thanks to its abundant natural resources, favourable climate conditions, and growing demand for sustainable energy solutions.

Plus, with the strong support from the government including the introduction of the Net Energy Metering Program (NEM), Progressture Power Sdn Bhd (Progressture Solar) sees tremendous opportunity to drive the growth of the solar industry in these two states.

“In addition to catering to residential customers, Sabah and Sarawak’s diverse industrial and commercial sectors provide excellent opportunities for solar energy integration in their operations, from SMEs to large multinational corporations,” founders Cliff Siaw and Ng Yew Weng said in an exclusive interview.

Moreover, in accordance with Sarawak’s Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s approach to the state, a three-pronged approach is required for the state’s development. This approach involves economic prosperity, social inclusivity, and environmental sustainability.

“We recognise the importance of this approach and are committed to supporting it through our collaboration with local stakeholders and industry partners, promoting the adoption of sustainable solar energy, and contributing to the growth of the renewable energy in Sarawak.

“This is also in support of Sarawak’s commitment to sustainability, with green infrastructure initiatives that have decarbonised the state’s power system by 72 per cent between 2010 and 2020.

“We believe that the key to promoting the adoption of renewable energy in Sarawak is through education and awareness building. We recognise that many people are still unfamiliar with renewable energy technologies and the benefits they can offer.

“Therefore, we are committed to educating the people of Sarawak on the advantages of renewable energy, including its affordability, reliability, and environmental sustainability. There are also significant challenges facing the adoption of renewable energy in Sarawak.

“These include regulatory barriers, lack of infrastructure, and limited financing options. Therefore, we are working closely with local stakeholders, including the government, industry partners, and customers, to identify and address these challenges.”

As the group expands its operations to Sarawak through Hornbill Solar, its commitment to addressing potential challenges related to resource availability remains a top priority.

“Our focus on sustainable resource management and renewable energy solutions is particularly relevant to our efforts to cater to residential customers in Sarawak,” Siaw and Ng commented.

“Our assessments of the resource landscape in Sarawak aided us in designing our solar energy solutions, which enable homeowners to reduce their reliance on non-renewable resources and lower their carbon emissions.

“By leveraging available resources and exploring alternative resource options, we can ensure that our solar solutions are not only cost-effective but also sustainable.

“We are also working closely with local communities and organisations to promote sustainable resource management practices.

“Our collaborations with local government bodies and industry partners help us to identify opportunities to optimise resource use and reduce waste.”