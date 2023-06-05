Progressture Solar taps Sarawak for renewable energy

KUCHING (June 5): Progressture Power Sdn Bhd (Progressture Solar) remains committed to the renewable energy (RE) landscape in Malaysia, with its eyes set on Sarawak’s RE potential via the launch of its East Malaysian venture, the Hornbill Solar.

Last year, the RE company said it plans to invest RM200 million in the next 24 months in renewable energy assets, expand its commercial and industrial (C&I) projects regionally, and steadily expand energy management solutions to its existing and potential clients.

“Regarding our investments, we are pleased to share that we are making headway with our ongoing RM200 million investment,” Progressture Solar founders Cliff Siaw and Ng Yew Weng explained to The Borneo Post.

“While progress may be slightly slower than we had initially hoped, we are still making positive strides and are steadily moving forward.”

Also, the group’s clean energy solutions will soon be available to residential customers in Sarawak. In June, it will be launching Hornbill Solar, an initiative aimed at bringing affordable and easily accessible clean energy solutions to homeowners.

“This milestone marks a significant stride in our dedication to supporting Sarawak’s transition to sustainable energy and empowering residents with renewable energy alternatives,” Siaw and Ng said.

“We eagerly anticipate collaborating with our customers in Sarawak to provide them with clean energy solutions that not only cater to their energy needs but also promote environmental sustainability.”

This underlined Progressture Solar’s commitment to supporting the development of Sabah and Sarawak’s energy sector by leveraging the potential of RE industry here. Our

“Our expansion into Sarawak marks a significant milestone in our commitment to supporting the state’s transition to clean energy and driving economic development. We recognise the immense potential in Sarawak for deploying residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale solar power plants.”

Aligning with Sarawak’s aspiration to become a high-income nation by 2030, the group’s goal is to contribute to the transformation of the region’s energy landscape by capitalising on its favorable climate conditions, abundant natural resources, and increasing demand for clean energy solutions.

Hornbill Solar will provide easily accessible solar solutions to residential customers in Sarawak, tailored to their specific energy requirements and budget constraints.

“To ensure that our solar projects in Sarawak are sustainable, we follow a rigorous set of sustainability standards that are aligned with international best practices.

“These standards cover a range of environmental, social, and governance issues, including resource management, community engagement, and human rights. By adhering to these standards, we aim to minimise the negative impact of our projects on the environment and local communities.

“In addition to adhering to sustainability standards, we also engage in ongoing community outreach and consultation to ensure that our projects align with the needs and aspirations of local communities.

“We work closely with local organisations and government bodies to ensure that our projects are designed and implemented in a way that is respectful of local culture and values.

“This approach also helps us to identify opportunities to maximise local benefits and enhance community resilience. Finally, we believe that knowledge sharing and capacity building are critical components of ensuring the long-term sustainability of our solar projects in Sarawak.

“We invest in local training and development programs that enable individuals and organisations to build the skills and knowledge necessary to maintain and operate solar energy systems.

“This approach not only ensures the long-term viability of our projects but also contributes to local economic development and job creation.”

In recent years, Sarawak has emerged as a frontrunner in the development of green hydrogen as a clean energy source. The state has ambitious plans to produce 100,000 tonnes of hydrogen by 2026, through collaborations with well-known corporations from South Korea and Japan.

This strategic initiative aligns with the vision of the Premier of Sarawak, who aims to build a green economy and establish Sarawak as a hydrogen state. The green hydrogen revolution holds tremendous potential, and it offers several benefits and opportunities. One of its significant advantages is its versatility across various industries.

“As an experienced project developer and investor in the RE sector, we are dedicated to leveraging our expertise and financial resources to support green hydrogen and RE initiatives in Sarawak,” the founders said.

“In line with Sarawak’s development plan, our company is committed to actively contributing to the remarkable movement of transforming Sarawak into a RE powerhouse.

“We recognise the importance of sustainable energy solutions and are prepared to provide the necessary funding to drive the growth of green hydrogen projects in Sarawak.

“By combining our project development experience and financial capabilities, we are confident in our ability to play a significant role in spearheading Sarawak’s transition to a renewable energy leader.”