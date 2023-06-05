Sarawak CP: Man who escaped with gunshots fired by cops nabbed while receiving treatment in hospital

KUCHING (June 5): Sarawak police arrested a local man believed to have been injured by two gunshots when he tried to flee in a stolen vehicle early yesterday morning.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the 38-year-old suspect was detained at 1pm on June 4, while he was receiving treatment at the Betong Hospital, about 237km from here.

According to Mohd Azman, a 34-year-old local woman who was with the suspect who was injured on his right arm and hip, was also arrested.

“Checks revealed that the man had 10 previous records for vehicle theft, obstructing a public servant from discharging his duties, and attempted murder.” he said in a statement today.

He said the two suspects were believed to be involved in the theft of a four-wheel drive (Toyota Fortuner) reported stolen at Pasar Baru Tatau, about 565km north of here, at about 1.09am on June 4.

Following the report, Mohd Azman said a team of police spotted the stolen vehicle and another Toyota Hilux 4WD in a suspicious manner at KM82, Jalan Sibu-Bintulu and as police approached to investigate, both vehicles sped towards the police.

“Police had to fire several shots at the front and tyres of the two vehicles to stop the suspects. But the suspects managed to escape.

“The two vehicles also crashed into a roadblock set up by a team from the Selangau Police Station about 300 metres from the original crime scene, almost hitting a police officer before the Toyota Fortuner was found at the roadside,” he added.

The suspects had escaped in a Toyota Hilux that was later found.

He said the case was being investigated under Sections 379A and Section 307 of the Penal Code for vehicle theft and attempted murder. — Bernama