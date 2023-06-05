Sarawak deserving of ‘first-class treatment’ in education matters, says PBK chief

KUCHING (June 5): Sarawak, as an equal partner with the peninsula and Sabah in Malaysia, is definitely deserving of every first-class treatment in matters related to education, says Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan.

That is why it is unfortunate that despite having been a part of Malaysia for 60 years, the inequality in education remains a key issue in Sarawak, he adds.

In this respect, he believes that having equality in education in Sarawak can only be achieved if the power lies in the hands of Sarawakians.

“To have power, Sarawak must be independent from the federation,” he said when asked to comment on a report about teachers’ shortage being a major problem in Sarawak.

Voon further said the Ministry of Education (MoE) could not simply dump ‘any Tom, Dick and Harry’ in Sarawak to address such shortage.

“Sarawak is not a dumping ground for non-disciplined and incompetent teachers.

In a news report on Sunday, Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) president Kullin Djayang had described the teachers’ shortage in Sarawak as ‘a major problem’ and ‘the reason’ for Sarawak being far behind other states in Malaysia in terms of education.

According to the report, currently there is a shortage of over 3,000 teachers in Sarawak, where about 1,925 vacancies are for primary schools and the rest for secondary schools throughout the state.

It also says many important subjects do not have sufficient teachers, especially in rural and outskirt primary schools.

Among the subjects with a critical shortage of teachers are Moral Education, Islamic Education, Visual Arts Education, Physical Education, Malay Language, Design and Technology, as well as science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects.

Affecting the academic performance of students, the lack of teachers has also caused an increase in teacher’s workloads, says the report.

“Since the recruitment of 18,702 teachers in a one-off manner by the previous education minister, only 2,667 teachers had been supplied to the state, including 215 who declined the postings due to personal reasons.

“The shortage of teachers is becoming increasingly critical as the trend of choosing to retire early among teachers is increasing. Up till March, a total of 668 teachers in Sarawak have taken compulsory retirement,” Kullin was quoted as having said in the report, also stressing that Sarawakians should be prioritised to teach in Sarawak in order to reduce the number of teachers being posted to the state but wanting to return to their home states.