Sarawak Energy showcases initiatives at 2023 Contractors’ Briefing

KUCHING (June 5): Sarawak Energy Bhd (Sarawak Energy), as Malaysia’s largest renewable energy developer and primary electricity provider in Sarawak, continues to be at the forefront of innovation and development within the energy sector.

The group recently organised the ‘2023 Contractors’ Briefing for Sarawak Energy Business Opportunities 4.0’ from May 15 to 16, 2023. Held at the Waterfront Hotel in Kuching, the two-day event was attended by 265 industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and business owners from various sectors.

Under the theme of ‘Moving Forward, Post Pandemic’, the workshop aimed to showcase business opportunities available within Sarawak Energy, including its requirements for Health, Safety, Security & Environment (HSSE) and CAC Competency Certificate.

Participating contractors were provided with the latest insights and trends in the energy sector, as well as an opportunity to network with like-minded individuals and organisations, whilst exploring the many business opportunities in the rapidly evolving energy sector.

In his welcoming remarks, Sarawak Energy’s Senior Vice President for Contract and Procurement, Yusri Safri highlighted the exciting business opportunities that Sarawak Energy offers in the post-pandemic world, emphasising the potential for collaboration with its local and international business partners.

According to Yusri, the new business environment provides an opportunity for industry players to leverage emerging technologies. By doing so, they can promote growth and development in the energy sector, ultimately benefiting the state of Sarawak and its citizens.

He also conveyed his appreciation to all the contractors for the continued compliance to Sarawak Energy’s HSSE requirements, adding that their dedication aligns with the group’s commitment to safety principles and leadership in its operations, maintaining a best-in-class HSSE performance.

“Your efforts have been vital in cultivating a strong HSSE culture in Sarawak Energy and have contributed to us achieving our Zero Fatality target last year. We remain committed to realising our targets of Zero Harm to People and the Environment, and your contributions towards this mission are deeply appreciated”.

Under the purview of the Ministry of Utility and Telecommunication, Sarawak Energy will continue to work with all its contractors to enhance project permits and procedures as well as competency and supervision. The latest Occupational Safety & Health Act Amendment 2022, which is anticipated to be enforced in June 2023, has also introduced risk assessment as a requirement.

Sarawak Energy is fully committed to supporting key national development objectives, including maximising local content, and ensuring sustainable Bumiputera participation within its projects.

The company has implemented various initiatives designed to address barriers faced by Bumiputera vendors, including financial, technical, and licensing issues. These measures aim to facilitate and encourage the participation of Bumiputra vendors.

Throughout the two-day event, contractors were also given the opportunity to learn about essential competencies required for participation in Sarawak Energy projects as well as information on available funds within the utilities industry.

Contractors registered with the Construction Industry Development Board Malaysia who participated in the event will receive Contractor Continuous Development (CCD) points as part of the initiative to ensure contractors are continuously up-to-date and knowledgeable in their field. The accumulation of CCD points is important for the contractors to renew their license’s registration based on individual grading under CCD requirements.

The event also featured presentations by the Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment Sarawak (MINTRED), Electrical Inspectorate Unit (EIU) and Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (CENTEXS), Construction Industry Development Board Malaysia (CIDB), Unit Peneraju Agenda Bumiputera (TERAJU), Akademi Binaan Malaysia Wilayah Sarawak (ABM) and Unit Pendaftaran Kontraktor & Juruperunding (UPKJ).

Additionally, the event featured booth stations from financial institutions such as Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad, RHB Bank, SME Bank and Ikhtiar Factoring Sdn Bhd.