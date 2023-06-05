SFC adds six new parks to its visitor’s self-registration portal

KUCHING (June 5): A total of 10 national parks and nature sites are now available on Sarawak Forestry Corporation’s (SFC) self-registration portal for visitors with the recent addition of six new parks.

In a Facebook post, it said the six parks are Kubah National Park, Matang Wildlife Centre, Gunung Gading National Park, Similajau National Park, Lambir National Park and Niah National Park.

The other four parks available for self-registration are Semenggoh Wildlife Centre, Bako National Park, Wind Cave Nature Reserve and Fairy Cave Nature Reserve.

“To ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience, we kindly request that all visitors register themselves at least one hour before their planned visit to our parks,” it said.

Registration for visits to the newly added parks on the website will be accepted for dates beginning July 1.

By registering in advance, the agency said visitors will be able to choose an earlier time slot and avoid any potential inconvenience during the registration process.

“With these additions, we aim to enhance your experience by streamlining the registration process and ensure a seamless journey into these stunning natural wonders,” it added.

To register, visitors can scan the QR code available at the entrance of selected parks or log on to their website.

The corporation also reminded all visitors to comply with the rules and regulations of each nature sites before starting their adventure.