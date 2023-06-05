State high tea held in celebration of King’s birthday hosts over 500 guests

MIRI (June 5): The state high tea event at Pullman Waterfront here today, held in celebration of the birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, hosted more than 500 guests.

Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib graced the ceremony, which commenced with the singing of the state anthem ‘Ibu Pertiwiku’, followed by a welcoming dance and a recital of ‘doa’ (words of prayer).

Proceeding next was a special video presentation.

After that, Taib and Raghad performed the cutting of ‘pulut kuning’ (specially-prepared yellow glutinous rice) ceremony to officiate at the event.

The couple was accompanied to the stage by Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Also present were State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, and Deputy Minister I for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Sarawak Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil.