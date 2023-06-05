Tiang calls on SUPP branches in Sibu to remain united

SIBU (June 5): Michael Tiang has called on the five Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) branches here to remain united, which is pivotal in their agenda to fight for Sarawak’s rights under Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

The SUPP vice president and Central Youth chief pointed out that the party’s unity is vital in moving towards that goal.

“The unity of the five SUPP branches in Sibu is very important because if there is a split amongst ourselves, it will not only affect the party but also our agenda to fight for MA63 – Sarawak’s special rights and positions.

“The party is made up of all our comrades and party members, and if we are split we cannot call ourselves a party anymore. When there is no unity, there is no party.

“As implied by our (party’s) name given by our forefathers, Sarawak United People’s Party is about (putting) Sarawak first and if we unite our people, then we have a party that fights for Sarawak,” said Tiang, who is Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government.

The Pelawan assemblyman told The Borneo Post this when asked to elaborate on a point in his speech during the flag-raising ceremony in conjunction with the party’s 64th anniversary at its headquarters in Kampung Datu here yesterday.

SUPP Dudong branch honourary chairman Datuk Dr Soon Choon Teck was given the honour to raise the SUPP flag.

Meanwhile, in his opening remarks, event organising chairman and SUPP Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong emphasised on the importance for the five SUPP branches to be united.

For the record, the five SUPP branches here are Pelawan, Bawang Assan, Bukit Assek, Dudong and Nangka.

Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, SUPP Bawang Assan chairman Senator Robert Lau, SUPP Bukit Assek chairman Datuk Chieng Buong Toon, SUPP Pelawan chairman and Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting and SUPP Nangka chairman Benson Chua were also present.