Tiong takes time off work for Gawai do at nine longhouses  

BINTULU (June 5): Ngabang Gawai or Gawai Dayak open house visiting is an event not to be missed by all Sarawakians, including Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing who had the opportunity to visit nine longhouses during the celebration.

The Bintulu MP and Dudong assemblyman, who is known for his close rapport at the grassroots level, took six days off from May 30 to June 4 to visit nine longhouses here and in Sibu.

In carrying out his duties as Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Tiong pledged that he would promote the Dayak culture and their longhouse communal dwelling concept to the world.

The Ngabang Gawai, he said, is deemed as a good platform for him to listen to the people and see for himself the real situation and problems faced by the people in the longhouses.

He assured that he would make efforts to arrange time to visit them, especially the longhouses folk in Dudong who are constantly faced with irregular water and power supply problems.

“The Sarawak government is committed to improving the supply of water and electricity, especially to those in the longhouses and in the interior areas.

“The improvement works of the water and electricity supply, however, will have to be done in stages,” he said.

Tiong also joined the longhouse folks for the Dayak traditional ‘miring’ ceremony and the ‘poco-poco’ dance.