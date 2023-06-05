Unduk Ngadau rewards winners with lucrative career

KOTA KINABALU (June 5): Studies and observations by University Malaysia Sabah (UMS) show that Unduk Ngadau winners can secure a good paying career.

Professor Dr James Alin from the UMS Faculty of Business, Economics and Accounting found that the first, second and third winners of State Unduk Ngadau earned double the income compared to non-winners.

“The income of non-winner participants is greatly influenced by the level of education, meaning the higher the education, the higher the income,” he said.

Alin stated this through a study titled ‘Does it pay to be good looking’ conducted on 50 winners and 50 non-winners of Unduk Ngadau during 1990-2015.

According to him, the same study that was also conducted on Kumang and Keling Gawai in Pontianak, West Kalimantan produced the same findings.

In public speaking and fluency in ethnic languages, it was found that these two aspects contributed significantly to the victory of Unduk Ngadau.

Dr Henry Bating, chairman of Kadazandusun Language at the UMS Center for the Promotion of Knowledge and Language Learning (PPIB), observed the language proficiency of the finalists of the Unduk Ngadau at the district level and the Kaamatan grand celebration in Hongkod Koisaan, Penampang.

Bating evaluates public speaking in the aspects of introduction, language rhetoric, delivery, content and conclusion.

While in ethnic language fluency, Bating evaluates aspects of listening skills, understanding questions, knowledge of facts, high-level thinking, accurate use of language, speech and attitude.

Commenting on MYAirline’s Miss Borneo, Bating found that the beauty premium, public speaking skills and ethnic language proficiency were used to select 32 participants to be absorbed as the flight’s cabin crew.

Carol Abbey Gail from Papar was crowned the State Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan while Dewi Perumal Oddiar was crowned MYAirline Miss Borneo 2023 recently.