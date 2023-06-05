Wushu event hailed for being uniquely Sarawak

KUCHING (June 5): The Kuching Division Wushu Tournament that took place at the Aeon Mall Kuching Central here over the weekend provided a showcase of how unique Sarawak is.

This is according to Soo Tien Ren, the special assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, who noted that people irrespective of race and faith witnessed the tournament amid the celebration of Hari Gawai.

“We are still in the midst of celebrating the Gawai Festival and in this mall we can also see a wushu tournament. This goes to show how unique Sarawak is.

“This isn’t something that one can see outside Sarawak where people of various ethnic groups gather for a celebration or a cause, which is indeed invaluable,” he said when representing Chong to close the tournament on Sunday night.

Some 120 athletes from two wushu clubs in the city took part in the tournament aimed at selecting 60 athletes to represent Kuching in the Sarawak Wushu Championships.

Soo also commended local wushu officials and exponents for promoting the martial arts in this technology era where the majority of people cannot live without a mobile or computer device.

He encouraged athletes in the state to keep up their good work so as to achieve their ultimate dream of securing a gold medal in the Malaysian Games (Sukma) to be held in Sarawak next year.

He was confident that Sarawakian wushu athletes would do their part to bring honour to their home state in the 2024 Sukma.