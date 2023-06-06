71-year-old Mukah woman dies in predawn fire

SIBU (June 6): A predawn fire this morning in Kampung Tutus Ulu, Mukah killed an elderly woman, while five others managed to escape unhurt.

In a statement, Mukah police chief DSP Muhammad Rizal Alias identified the deceased as Hamdi Suhai, 71.

He said a neighbour spotted an electrical cable in the house catching fire around 12.05am and rushed in to warn the occupants to leave.

Muhammad Rizal said five occupants managed to rush out from the house, but it was too late for the elderly victim.

“The victim failed to escape in time and was caught in the deadly fire,” he said.

When Mukah fire station personnel arrived at the scene around 12.13am, the fire was already at its height.

“The firefighters managed to bring the fire under control at about 1.15am,” said the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a separate statement.

Bomba said the fire damaged 90 per cent of the building and destroyed a motorcycle which was parked in front of the house.

Hamdi’s body was later brought to Mukah Hospital for a post-mortem.

Police have classified the case as sudden death.

The cause of the fire and the total value of losses have yet to be ascertained.