After High Court dismisses Zuraida’s judicial review application, Sng thanks her for ‘promoting’ PBM

KUCHING (June 6): Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president Datuk Larry Sng has thanked Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin for all she has done to promote the party despite no longer being a member.

In a statement following the High Court’s dismissal of Zuraida’s judicial review application against the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to be officially recognised as PBM president, Sng said when it comes to politics, “sometimes you win and sometimes you lose”.

“It doesn’t mean that since you lost, that makes you a bad person. Not at all. On the contrary, I want to thank her for all that she has done to help promote the name of PBM, even when she is no longer a member of the party,” he said in a Facebook post welcoming the court’s decision.

“With her gone together with her supporters from the leadership line-up including the likes of former members of parliament and elected representatives namely Xavier Jayakumar, Edmund Santara, Mohamaddin Ketapi, Paul Yong, Haniza Talha, Daroyah Alwi, Sivasubramaniam, and Leong Cheok Keng, I believe PBM is on a good footing with a clean slate.”

The Julau MP said this is despite the fact he is PBM’s sole representative in Parliament.

He noted that in 2004, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) also only had one MP but is now the government of the day.

Sng opined PBM would continue to make an impact on the Malaysian political landscape.

Bernama reported that High Court Judge Datuk Amerjeet Singh today dismissed Zuraida’s judicial review application on the grounds that according to Section 18C of the Societies Act 1966, the court cannot hear cases of a political party’s internal disputes.

On April 12, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) had objected to Zuraida’s application by arguing that decisions involving a party are final and cannot be challenged, appealed, or questioned by the court.

Zuraida, 65, who filed the application on March 24, named the RoS as the sole respondent, sought a declaration that that RoS’ action to retain Datuk Larry Soon @ Larry Sng Wei Shen as the PBM president was unlawful, and a mandamus order to compel the RoS to recognise her as PBM’s rightful president effective Oct 7, 2022.

Zuraida joined PBM after leaving Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in May last year.

On Dec 27, she was sacked by the party along with 10 other supreme council members after they failed to respond to show-cause letters issued by Sng earlier that month.