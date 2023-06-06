Awg Tengah: With RM24.6 bln exports to China in 2022, country remains key to Sarawak’s development

KUCHING (June 6): Trade and investment between Sarawak and China are important for the state’s economic development, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He pointed out several investors from China have made the state their operational base such as for solar and steel manufacturing, while others are still in discussion.

“China is our important trading partner with total trade between Sarawak and China valued at RM36.73 billion in 2022.

“This includes Sarawak exports to China valued at RM24.6 billion for items including liquefied natural gas, chemicals, minerals, edible oils etc; and Sarawak imports from China valued at RM11.74 billion in 2022 for items including chemicals, mineral fuel, lubricants, and miscellaneous manufactured articles,” he said.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment (Mintred), and Second Minister for Urban Development and Natural Resources, said this in his speech when launching the Mintred Connects programme in Guangzhou, China on Monday.

A statement said Mintred Connects is the ministry’s outreach trade and investment promotion programme aimed to connect Sarawak entrepreneurs with potential partners and investors from all corners of the world.

“This is one of the ministry’s efforts to provide more exposure to small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs) and connect them with more opportunities from all over the world.

“At the same time, Mintred is engaging with investors who are keen to explore investment opportunities in Sarawak,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the first Mintred Connects programme launched in Guangzhou received an overwhelming response.

In conjunction with the programme, Awang Tengah witnessed the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MoA) and five memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between Sarawak companies and their China partners in education, digital application, tourism, food and beverage, as well as trade facilities.

The signing of these MoA and MoUs will pave the way for more collaborations between Malaysia and China, particularly with Sarawak.

For the first Mintred Connects programme, 10 Sarawakian companies participated in business matching meetings and promotions of their services and products.

Witnessing the MoU signing of Sarawak companies with their China partners during Mintred Connects Guangzhou 2023 were Awang Tengah and the Consul General of Malaysia in Guangzhou Suraya Ahmad Pauzi.

“The ministry plans to conduct more Mintred Connects programmes to other locations in the world soon.

“Trade and investment are important for Sarawak to achieve high income economy status under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.

“We hope to attract more investment and trade that can create economic prosperity, social inclusivity and environmental sustainability,” added the statement.

Also present at the Mintred Connects programme were Deputy Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh; Mintred Sarawak advisor Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais; Ministry of Natural Resources and Urban Development permanent secretary Datu Zaidi Mahdi; Mintred Sarawak acting permanent secretary Dzulkornain Masron; EPU Sarawak director Lester Matthew; Land and Survey Department director Datu Abdullah Julaihi; Regional Corridor Development Authority CEO Datu Ismawi Ismuni; and Sarawak Energy Berhad COO James Ung.