Azalina: Sulu heirs’ US$14.9b claim ends with Malaysia’s French court victory today

KUALA LUMPUR (June 6): The purported Sulu sultanate’s heirs may no longer legally pursue their claim for US$14.9 billion in compensation over Sabah following Malaysia’s landmark court victory in France today, according to Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

Azalina said Malaysia’s victory at the Paris Court of Appeal in France today will ultimately mean that the Sulu claimants’ US$14.9 billion compensation award from an arbitration cannot be enforced against Malaysia.

“Malaysia trusts that today’s decision of the Paris Court of Appeal will put an end to the efforts of the claimants and their funder, Therium, to enforce the unlawful awards and thereby extract windfall damages from Malaysia,” the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of law and institutional reform said in a statement today. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME