Bintulu Port teams triumphant at Pesta Bederun Balingian

BINTULU (June 6): The Sri Bintulu Port and Sri Samalaju Port teams won 19 trophies during the recent Pesta Bederun Balingian 2023 longboat race.

The two outstanding teams were representing Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad (BPHB).

Sri Bintulu Port emerged champion in the ‘Isi Penuh’ (Closed) category while Sri Samalaju Port won the sprint category of 15 peddlers (Closed) and 15 peddlers (Closed) category.

BPHB said on Facebook that the company’s participation in the event was part of its corporate social responsibility programme.

Bintulu Port also contributed RM8,000 to Persatuan Generasi Melanau Balingian, which was the main organising committee for the festival, which was held from June 2-4.