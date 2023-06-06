Cleaning toilets in schools part of character building effort, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (June 6): Initiative to restore the culture of toilet cleaning in schools is one of the steps that should be implemented as it is part of the efforts to build character.

Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the practice provides young people with a deeper understanding towards those who do manual labour like grass cutting, street sweeping and so on.

“The proposal (cleaning of school toilets) as suggested by the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is a good thing as it (this practice) seems to disappear day by day.

“Toilet cleaning whether at home or at school is something that should be practiced among children,” he said when officiating at the ‘Kem Komunikasi Belia (YCC) ke-11’ at Putra Sentosa camp here yesterday.

The Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development said that school is one of the places to start the practice, and students need to be trained regardless of their family’s status.

“It needs to be practiced regardless of whether you are rich or not and school is the best place to start. For families who think this is ridiculous and say that school is only for learning, cleaning the toilet is also part of learning,” he explained.

Among activities held during the three-day two-night event held by Kuching Toastmasters Club included public speaking, group work, leadership development programmes and a talent showcase.

Some 2,000 secondary school students from around Kuching, Kota Samarahan, Bau, Mukah, Lundu, Sematan and Serian participated in the event.