DAP man slams poor state of Sg Tapang road, claims rep broke promise

KUCHING (June 6): The Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Michael Kong has criticised the poor quality of repair works along Jalan Sungai Tapang near here.

The special assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen said he recently visited Kampung Sungai Tapang and found the road in a poor state.

“It is disheartening that despite advancements in technology, we are faced with substandard roads that require frequent repairs and resurfacing, wasting taxpayers’ money and causing inconvenience to local residents.

“I have brought this matter to the attention of the relevant authorities and I urge them to take immediate remedial actions.

“At the same time, the Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap must be held accountable for his failure to monitor the road’s condition as previously promised and his inability to ensure a lasting solution for the road issues in Kampung Sungai Tapang,” Kong claimed in a statement today.

He accused Yap of resorting to a public charade with contractors, where the latter announced on Facebook that the issue had been resolved.

“He (Yap) even pledged to monitor the road’s condition going forward,” Kong said.

He said proper repairs are needed to address the underlying problems, rather than resorting to temporary fixes that only serve to exacerbate the situation.

“Merely awarding contracts to contractors is not enough; a dedicated department must be put in place to oversee and ensure the proper implementation of projects and thus holding contractors accountable for the quality of their work.

“This also highlights the necessity of such measures to prevent further wastage of resources and ensure the well-being of the local community,” he said.

According to Kong, in December 2022, despite numerous complaints from the public and an extended period of inaction, the poor conditions at Jalan Sungai Tapang were not addressed.

He claimed the road, which was repaired last October or November, was plagued with potholes and crocodile cracks, indicating a lack of proper oversight and quality control.