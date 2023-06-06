Economic conference on overcoming challenges in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (June 6): Six business associations are organising an economic conference to seek solutions to some of the challenges faced by Sabah in developing the economy.

The associations are Sabah-China Chamber of Commerce, Sabah Maritime Silk Route Research and Advancement Society, Malaysia Maritime Silk Route Research Society, SME Sabah, Sabah Association of Tours and Travel Agents (SATTA) and the Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce (Sabah branch).

They have combined to organise the conference on August 23 in Kota Kinabalu.

When paying a courtesy call on the Chief Minister on Tuesday at his office, the six associations briefed Datuk Seri Panglima Hj Hajiji Hj Noor on the objectives of the conference and programme and to seek his advice on the role that the associations can play in contributing towards the development of Sabah businesses (and economic development) of Sabah.

The associations are thankful that the Chief Minister has accepted the invitation to officiate the conference.

They note that the emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and use of drones are becoming more and more important in businesses and economic progress.

It is expected that the conference will include local Sabahan business people, investors from Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak, BIMP-EAGA countries, Thailand and China and other neighbouring countries.