Don suggests Malaysia use e-voting, eliminate outdated voting process

KUCHING (June 6): Malaysia must fully utilise all available technologies and implement online or electronic voting (e-voting), said Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow.

The Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia Faculty of Syariah and Law associate professor said Malaysia’s old method of voting is rather outdated and inconvenient for many voters.

“Last year, our country had undergone the 15th general election (GE15). Sadly, this general election period coincided with the monsoon season, which caused floods in certain parts of the country.

“Some voters had to endure the flood waters and face the risk of getting injured due to the floods in order to cast their precious votes at the polling station. This should not have happened as it could have disrupted voters’ focus and the entire voting process itself,” he said in a statement.

Muzaffar explained that e-voting would allow voters to cast their ballots through a digital system instead of on paper.

He cited the advantages as faster counting and delivery of election results, increased trust in elections as human error could be avoided, increased voter turnout, cost reduction when applying e-voting for multiple electoral events, and reduced ballot waste.

“Electronic voting can also bring convenience for the voters. Voters can vote remotely from home or from any location according to the stipulated time period given or set by the election authority.

“Electronic voting would also allow people who are unable to reach the polling places due to certain problems like heavy rain or flash floods to cast their precious vote remotely, conveniently, and safely,” he said.

According to him, electronic voting can also improve accessibility as those with disabilities would be able to vote using features such as sip-and-puff voting, paddle voting, high-contrast viewing screens, and audio voting.

“The ballots on the screen can also appear in multiple languages which makes voters’ task to vote easier, faster, and more accurate,” he added.

He claimed e-voting could also prevent fraud as it reduces the chance of accidental or intentional variations in vote counts by reducing poll workers’ direct interaction with ballots or counts.

He said e-voting could use punch cards, optical scan voting systems, and specialised voting kiosks (including self-contained direct-recording electronic voting systems or DRE).

Muzaffar said it could also involve transmission of ballots and votes via telephones, private computer networks, or the Internet.

“In general, two main types of e-voting can be identified namely e-voting which is physically supervised by representatives of governmental or independent electoral authorities (at polling stations) or remote e-voting via the Internet (also called i-voting) where the voter submits his or her vote electronically to the election authorities, from any location,” he added.

He said e-voting has taken place in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Estonia, France, Germany, India, Italy, Namibia, the Netherlands, Norway, Peru, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Venezuela, Pakistan, and the Philippines.

“Due to many benefits which electronic or online voting could bring to the voters and to the country, the government, and the relevant agency like the Election Commission (EC) should consider studying the above suggestion in detail. A special committee should be set up in order to study above suggestion cautiously.

“Besides having politicians in the proposed special committee, the proposed special committee should consist people who are truly experts in the field of technology as well as those who are experts in legal areas like judges, lawyers, and academicians,” he said.