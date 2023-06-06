Expedite digital registration of foreigners – SBA

KOTA KINABALU (June 6): The Sabah Builders Association (SBA) has urged the state government to expedite the digital registration of foreigners in the state.

Its president, Henry Tsen, said that there is an urgent need to expedite the coverage of the registration to the whole of Sabah at a much earlier date instead of the end of the year.

Tsen in a statement on Tuesday said this is because the pilot project was only conducted at Sawit Kinabalu plantations in the state.

SBA, he said, is delighted to hear from Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan who heads a special committee that the pilot project exercise to carry out the digital registration of foreigners had recently been completed.

“However, SBA is sad to note that after a lapse of one year from a dialogue chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister with all stakeholders including prominent associations on May 18, 2022, at the Chief Minister’s office, the pilot project only covered 14,855 foreigners from the Sawit Kinabalu plantations in the state.

“Therefore, SBA urged the state government to expedite the coverage to the whole of Sabah at a much earlier date instead of the end of the year,” he said.

Tsen also called on all employers in Sabah to extend their fullest cooperation to the data collection exercise.

According to him, the construction industry among other industries have been facing shortage of workers.

SBA believes that once the exercise is concluded with government further action to legalize them by issuance of Sabah foreigner worker identification card, those previously undocumented workers can come out in full force to join the various industries thus solving the shortage of workers in the state, he said.

“This is a win-win situation as social problems can be minimized with income tax collected from the employment of these workers. Thus, industries will grow faster and both public and private projects will be completed earlier and will contribute to the economic growth of Sabah,” Tsen stressed.