Fatimah: Fight against drugs, substance abuse never stops

MIRI (June 6): The fight against drugs and substance abuse is meant to create a better society, says Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Sarawak Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

It is under this premise that all efforts taken by relevant enforcement agencies in combating this menace, especially drug trafficking, should be recognised and appreciated, she adds.

Moreover, she points out the One-Stop Committee to Address Drug and Substance Abuse (OSC MIDS), which was established in 2018, has since been carrying out programmes and activities meant to educate the people and raise public awareness of the dangers and consequences of narcotics abuse.

“Among the efforts are integrated enforcement operations; detection and prevention of drug abuse activities; continuous treatment and rehabilitation of substance abuse in the community; and intensifying the education focusing on awareness of drugs.

“Between 2018 and April 2023, the PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) and the Customs Department had seized drugs worth RM74.01 million from (operations conducted) throughout Sarawak; confiscated properties of drug dealers worth RM21.84 million; and arrested 3,651 drug dealers.

“A total of 51,842 arrests were made over various offences related to drugs and substance abuse, and of the number, 71.7 per cent (37,190 arrests) also involved drug addiction,” said the minister in her speech prior to performing the symbolic handing over of drug-sniffing dogs, special vehicles and one dual-energy baggage scanners at Raya Airways Warehouse yesterday.

Fatimah also talked about Sarawak government having categorised the drugs problem in Sarawak as the key contributing factor to a host of social issues such as domestic violence, which accounted for 83 per cent among the cases, family problems (70 per cent), property crimes (68 per cent) and mental health issues (52 per cent).

“The drugs and substance abuse, and its consequences, are very worrying; thus intensifying all efforts towards achieving more confiscation of drugs would be the way to curb other social problems.”

Meanwhile, Customs Sarawak director Dr Ahmad Taufik Sulaiman thanked Sarawak government for approving the proposal to improve the security details at Miri Airport.

“We, at the Customs Department, are grateful with the speedy approval by Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) for the special funding of RM3.012 million, meant for the provision of the scanners, drugs-detecting dogs and the vehicles.

“This shows that the Sarawak government takes seriously the issue of drug-smuggling and strive to take proactive steps in mapping a strategy to combat it.”

Ahmad Taufik also said Miri Division recorded highest number of drugs cases, at 31, recorded between January and May this year, followed by six cases in Kuching, two cases in Bintulu, and one case each in Sarikei and Limbang.

He said the figures represented an increase of 194 per cent over the cases reported in the same period last year.

The types of drugs seized were marijuana, ketamine, methamphetamine, Ecstasy and Eramin 5, he added.

“Despite the worrying situation, we should look at this from other perspective, which is that the more drugs are being seized, the harder the Customs Department is working on curbing drug-smuggling activities,” said Ahmad Taufik.