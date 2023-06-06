Foo raps SGH after senior citizen bitten by dog unable to get rabies jab

KUCHING (June 6): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Public Complaint Bureau chief Milton Foo on Tuesday claimed there was a shortage of medical officers at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) to attend to dog-bite patients during the recent long festive holiday.

In expressing his disappointment, he said he had received a complaint from the family of a 78-year-old woman who was bitten by her dog on June 3 and had gone to SGH for treatment, but told to return to the hospital for rabies injection on June 6.

“According to the family members of the victim, the hospital was unable to give the patient immediate rabies vaccination due to the long holiday and also because she was low risk (of rabies infection).

“Worried that her life was in danger, the woman was left with no choice but to go to a private hospital for rabies vaccination at her own cost.

“I can’t accept it, and the family members of the woman definitely can’t accept it as well,” he said in a statement today.

Foo said the medical officer who informed the woman that day that there were no medical personnel to administer the rabies injection due to the long holiday should have been “more considerate and sensitive”.

“What if this was to happen to his or her family member? And if the victim was low-risk (of being infected with rabies), why ask her to come back to the hospital at 2pm today (June 6) to receive her rabies vaccination?

“It makes no sense and I must say this is the worst reason out of all. The woman and her family members cannot agree to the reason given,” he said.

Adding on, Foo said the shortage of medical personnel in the country has been a long-standing issue.

In this regard, he said the federal government must commit to resolve this problem, more so with Sarawak in the midst of a rabies outbreak which has already claimed many lives.

The Ministry of Health and government hospitals should act proactively to provide relative emergency measures for immediate rabies treatment and vaccination when people get bitten by dogs, he stressed.

“The ministry should pay more attention by deploying more medical personnel and medical resources to Sarawak to combat rabies during this extreme time,” he said.