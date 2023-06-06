Full masterplan for Bukit Assek Redevelopment Project ready by July 2024, says Deputy SS

SIBU (June 6): The whole masterplan for the Bukit Assek Redevelopment Project will be completed in July next year, said Deputy State Secretary (Economy Planning and Development) Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel.

He added the first stage of the plan is expected to be ready by the end of this year.

Muhammad Abdullah said conglomerate company, Sunway Group, has expressed interest in collaborating with the state government to explore the potential of redeveloping Bukit Assek.

“As we are aware, Bukit Assek – with a size of 497 acres – is an old area and is not conducive for residential due to waterlog and social issues.

“Therefore, it is the wish of the government to redevelop Bukit Assek to be a more modern and vibrant part of Sibu, and hopefully to be an example to other parts of Sarawak (for) redevelopment,” he told a press conference after conducting a briefing on the project in Wisma Sanyan here today.

The briefing was attended by Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang, Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting, Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng, Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) general manager Datu Monaliza Zaidel, Sunway Group senior managing director Dato Tan Kia Loke and consulting firm Ramboll representative Christian Nyerup Nielsen.

Muhammad Abdullah said the potential collaboration with Sunway Group was in line with the state’s aspiration of the private and public sectors working together to make Sarawak a developed state by 2030.

He added that under the Post Covid Development Strategy 2030, the state also highlights private sector-driven economy towards achieving this goal.

“So, the role of the government is to be the facilitator in assisting this development where we feel investment by the private sector is more sustainable. The government will assist in providing basic amenities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tan expressed his gratitude to the state government for inviting them to participate in the redevelopment.

“This is a very challenging project – having visited the site, I must say the problem is technical and engineering solutions are one of the keys in redeveloping the area into a more conducive, liveable condition in the future.

“This is not a project that will take five to 10 years but is a longterm project not only for providing proper housing and commercial areas, but also the management of water catchment. I think this is the key to the whole project’s success,” he said.

Nielsen also commented, saying that Ramboll strives to provide for societies where the people and natives flourish.

“We really hope this new development will not only be sustainable, but also give back to the local community and entire region here. We actually see potential for that, so it will not only be nature- and climate- positive, but also socially,” he said.