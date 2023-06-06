Hybrid learning system the current state of education, says vice-chancellor

KUCHING (June 6): The hybrid learning system to be introduced by the Ministry of Higher Education reflects the current state of education and is not impossible to implement, said Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Datu Mohd Fadzil Abdul Rahman.

He said current developments in education will allow students to study from home for their degrees in the coming years.

He added the hybrid learning system is also suitable with the ministry’s move to shorten the duration of certain courses from four to three years.

“These are the latest developments in the field of education – in my opinion, this is a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, we did not speak much of this matter (hybrid learning) but after Covid-19, this is the dynamic of a post-Covid world.

“The younger generation started talking about online learning and learning from home – in a time when people thought it was impossible – but now the impossible has become possible,” he told The Borneo Post’s sister paper, Utusan Borneo, today.

He said this when prompted to comment on the Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin’s statement on hybrid and flexible learning system for university students.

Mohd Fadzil said that Unimas, as a Malaysian public university, will heed the ministry’s call and added that they were no stranger to the hybrid learning system.

“There is a possibility that Unimas is thinking of ways to allow foreign students in particular to pursue studies via the hybrid and online system – maybe they can physically be in Unimas for a short duration to complete their studies.

“This is because the university knows international students are keen on continuing their education, but being physically present here is stopping them from doing so,” he explained.

Mohd Fadzil was also of the opinion that post-Covid, many universities including Unimas have began efforts to hold hybrid studies called ‘study from home’ or ‘university from home’ – providing more flexibility to students earning the degree of their choice.

“Like I said earlier, there is no problem for Unimas to implement a hybrid learning system because during the pandemic (2020-2022), even before the ministry’s call, we were already doing it because the university felt this was the current trend in education,” he said.