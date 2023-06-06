In Parliament, PM Anwar says authorities to act on Kedah MB Sanusi for claiming ownership of Penang

KUALA LUMPUR (June 6): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for action to be taken against Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor for making claims that Penang is under the ownership of Kedah.

Anwar said action has to be taken against Sanusi who asked for the Federal Constitution to be amended to justify his controversial remark, so that these statements will not be made again.

“This is an irresponsible action, and the police has begun their investigation based on the existing laws, to take suitable action to prevent these kinds of statements that go against the principles of law and the Federal Constitution to continue.

“This includes the Penal Code and Sedition Act 1948, parts of the report have been presented to the Attorney-General for action taken,” Anwar told the Parliament during the Prime Minister’s Question Time here. — Malay Mail

