KK Women’s Prison celebrate Kaamatan, Gawai

KOTA KINABALU (June 6): Some 160 prison inmates and 100 prison wardens and staff members from the Kota Kinabalu Women’s Prison held a joint Kaamatan and Gawai celebration here on Tuesday.

Sabah and Labuan Prison Department director Nora Musa said the double celebration was held for their wardens and staff who did not manage to return to Sarawak to celebrate the Gawai celebration with their families due to work commitments.

“Previously, wardens and staff at the Kota Kinabalu Women’s Prison were mostly from Sabah, but lately we have more staff members from Sarawak and Peninsular.

“So we decided to celebrate the Kaamatan and Gawai celebrations for all our staff, especially from Sarawak, so they could still enjoy the Gawai celebration while experiencing the Kaamatan celebration in Sabah,” she said during the Kaamatan and Gawai celebration at the Kota Kinabalu Women’s Prison in Kepayan.

Also present was Kota Kinabalu Women’s Prison director Kesumawati Ilas.

Nora said the program was also held to show the diversity of races and ethnicity in Sabah to their staff from Peninsular.

“The program can highlight the uniqueness of Sabah and Sarawak to our staff from the peninsula so they can experience and understand the diversity of races and ethnicity that exists in Sabah.

“About 160 prison inmates were also involved in the program and they (prison inmates) were excited to be part of the program,” she said.

Meanwhile, Abby, one of the prison inmates and not her real name, was happy to be given an opportunity to celebrate the double celebration with the wardens and staff members.

The 21-year-old said the program made her miss her real family as almost all the wardens and staff are like her own family.

“I believe there is wisdom in me being here as not only have I started to pray and study the Alkitab, but I also feel the love and care of a ‘mother’ from all the wardens who guide us everyday,” she said.

Sharing her bad experience which landed her in prison, Abby said she was arrested with two kilograms of syabu (a kind of drug also known as methamphetamine) after being instructed by her aunty to sell it.

“After my mother passed away and my father left, I lived with my aunt and as we did not have much money, she told me to sell drugs. As I have nowhere to go or anyone to rely for support, I have to agree and start selling drugs to earn a living.

“When I was arrested and sent to the Kota Kinabalu Women’s Prison, I learned many things including understanding those who actually love and care for us and being religious which is something that I had never thought before I was arrested,” she said.

Abby was the winner in the five-minute Tazkirah competition that was organised by the Language and Library Council (DBP) at the Sabah Prison Department, during her four-year studies at the Kota Kinabalu Women’s Prison.

Abby is also able to recite the Quran 10 times in addition to memorising many surahs during her time at the Kota Kinabalu Women’s Prison, which is something she was never exposed to before her arrest.

She said she misses her mother and father deeply, especially after she found a better path through religion, which she never learned while her parents were still around.

“If given the opportunity to be released in the future, I will take my younger sibling to study religion and reveal to them the knowledge I gained while at the Kota Kinabalu Women’s Prison,” she said.