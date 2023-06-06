Lee Chong Wei teaches Lin Dan to speak Malay, charming online users in viral TikTok clip (Video)

KUALA LUMPUR (June 6): Former world badminton champion Datuk Lee Chong Wei taught former rival Lin Dan of China how to speak Malay in a humorous TikTok video.

The video features Lee teaching Lin how to say “Apa khabar?” (How are you?), “Terima Kasih” (thank you), and “Aku cinta kamu” (I love you) in the national language.

Towards the end of the video, Lin jokingly says, “Aku cinta kamu” to Lee, making the two athletes burst into laughter.

“Again, thank you Lin Dan bro, for being accommodative yet again,” Lee wrote after praising Lin’s newfound Malay speaking skills.

Sitting at 2.1 million views currently, online users have expressed their joy in the video comments seeing the two former competitors sharing a laugh.

“With some practise Lin Dan can speak in BM quite well!” one user wrote.

“Dato’ can teach him how to write a letter in BM hahaha,” another user commented.

The two former world champions were recently inducted into the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Hall of Fame during a ceremony on May 26.

Based on a previous TikTok video, Lee and Lin have been doing promotional events for BWF and have also spent time making more video content that will be coming soon. — Malay Mail