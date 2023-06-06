Many potential Sarawak-Hainan collaborations to explore, says Deputy Premier

KUCHING (June 6): Sarawak could potentially collaborate with Hainan, China in many areas, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment (Mintred) and also Second Minister for Urban Development and Natural Resources said this was particularly so for export related sectors as Hainan’s new policies on free trade and investment facilities could be good channels for Sarawak’s products to enter China’s huge markets.

Awang Tengah said this when deputy mayor of Haikou Municipal People’s Government, Lu Min, paid a courtesy call on him in Guangzhou, China yesterday.

According to a statement released in connection with the Mintred Connects Programme, during the courtesy call, Lu – who is also a member of the Standing Committee – informed Awang Tengah on the development and direction of Hainan with four major focus sectors, which are tourism, services, high tech, and tropical agriculture industries.

Awang Tengah said the island province has seen tremendous development in recent years and shared many similarities with Sarawak in terms of food, weather, and culture.

Mintred Connects is the Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment’s outreach trade and investment promotion programme aimed to connect Sarawak entrepreneurs with potential partners and investors from all corners of the world.